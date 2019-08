At 11:14 a.m. today, Aug. 7, the Syosset Fire Department was alerted to a brush fire on the eastbound Long Island Expressway at the South Oyster Bay exit. While units were responding additional information from the caller stated, “It looked like the left lane was on fire.” Syosset Engine 585 was first on scene and the incident. A car had struck something in the roadway and was leaking fuel. Crews applied Speedy Dry Oil Absorbant granules.