Mother-Daughter Duo Recognized By Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Nassau County recently elected officers and members of its board of directors, a council nominating committee and national delegates and officers for the 2019-21 term during the organization’s 54th annual meeting.

During the event, Jericho’s Francine O’Connor was elected to serve as a national council delegate. O’Connor will continue serving the mission of providing leadership, innovation and constant support to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Council. The national council delegates and alternates consists of life-long Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporative executives, as well as others dedicated to helping the troops.

“I am very excited to work with this fantastic group of diverse community leaders to help enhance our organization in its mission to help improve the lives of Nassau County girls,” Andrea Elder-Howell, president of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Board of Directors, said.

O’Connor is currently a Girl Scout troop leader for her two daughter’s troops, one a Daisy and one a Cadette, both in the Jericho Syosset Association/Service Unit. She’s served on the service team as an alternate delegate, the service unit cookie co-chair and mags and munchies co-chair. O’Connor leads both of her troops camping several times each year.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in education and the College of Staten Island with a master’s degree in the same field, O’Connor is a New York State licensed and board certified behavior analyst (BCBA). As a BCBA with extensive experience working with children who have various needs, her professional responsibilities focus on supervising other educators and assisting parents on how to address these unique needs.

A lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, O’Connor is also a Gold Award Girl Scout (1994). In 2017, she attended the GSUSA National Convention in Columbus as a chaperon. She dedicates her free time to the Scouts and to helping girls develop courage, confidence and character.

And that’s not all.

O’Connor’s daughter, Alexandra “Allie” McCormick, was elected to serve as an alternate national council delegate. McCormick will continue to serve the mission of providing leadership, innovation and constant support to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Council.

In her free time, McCormick enjoys playing her saxophone in her school band, the jazz band, the Nassau Suffolk Youth Jazz Band and the Nassau Suffolk Honor Band. She also plays softball on a travel team and on her middle school team. McCormick loves camping at Camp Blue Bay and goes to sleepaway camp during the summer. She’s a top cookie seller in her service unit.

Emma Van Dorn was also elected to serve as a national council delegate from the Jericho unit.