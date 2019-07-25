Parker Jewish Institute To Hold 27th Golf Classic

It’s time to go golfing for a cause.

The Parker Jewish Institute Foundation will be hold its annual golf classic come Monday, Aug. 5. The 27th golf classic takes center stage at Old Westbury’s Glen Oaks Club, raising proceeds to enhance the Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, located in New Hyde Park.

As part of the golf classic, the foundation will honor Eric P. Simon, who is a principal at the Jackson Lewis law firm in New York City.

“We are delighted to have Eric as this year’s honoree,” Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s president and CEO, said. “He represents a firm that is aligned with similar beliefs as ours, demonstrating commitment to service excellence and leadership in our respective industries. The money raised at the golf outing will go right back into Parker, helping us to continue to fulfill our mission as a nonprofit skilled nursing facility to deliver programs and advance quality of care for our patients.”

Simon is a health care industry expert, which makes him the perfect honoree for this year’s event. He currently represents more than 35 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

The outing is one of two large fundraisers for Parker, with a gala also taking place in October. For this event, proceeds “will enhance the comprehensive network of programs and services” and community programs at the New Hyde Park facility.

There will be a lavish breakfast at the Glen Oaks Club at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun tee-off at 11:30 a.m. Once the golfing comes to an end, there will be a buffet dinner and dessert, including an open bar and an awards program.

Since its inception in 1907 as a shelter for 25 indigent men and women, Parker Jewish Institute evolved into a nationally renowned 527-bed, nonprofit center for the health care and rehabilitation of older adults, offering a comprehensive network of community health care programs. The institute is a leading academic campus for the training of health care professionals.

For more information about the golf outing, contact the Parker Jewish Institute Foundation at 718-289-2143 or golf@parkerinstitute.org.