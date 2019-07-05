Retirees Ready To Relax

By LEETAL PREZELMAYER and ALEXA ALBICOCCO

As the 2018-19 school year ends, the Jericho community prepares for the departure of five faculty members, who will be dearly missed: Dr. Elaine Margarita, Louise Millmann, Candy Bodner, Jerry Romano and Todd Benjamin.

When asked to describe World Language Curriculum Associate Dr. Margarita, Spanish teacher Amy Pryhocki said Dr. Margarita is “an expert, an advocate and a worldly individual.”

Dr. Margarita said she would like to be remembered “as a leader who was supportive of her teachers and all of the students in the world language program.”

While working at Jericho, Dr. Margarita developed a strong world language program and is most proud that many students stay enrolled in this program through 12th grade. She plans to continue her involvement in professional organizations and will teach at the college level. Lastly, she’s eager to travel to Iceland and Southern Italy.

When asked to describe Millmann, junior Jamie S. said she’s “one of a kind, helpful and very understanding.” Millmann wants to be remembered for her interesting, unusual lesson plans, along with the way she’s connected the school through the arts.

Millmann is very grateful for the opportunity to teach at Jericho High School and for the strong bonds she’s developed with her students. She’s proud of her initiative to use student art to beautify the hallways. In the first month of her retirement, Millmann plans to “go into her art studio and not come out.” She’s excited to travel to Japan, China and Egypt.

When asked to describe Bodner in three words, junior Olivia L. said she’s “honest, dedicated and supportive.”

Bodner will be remembered as “someone who loved her job, cared about the kids, cared about the faculty and just wanted to help everyone as much as possible.” Jericho provided Bodner an opportunity to work with students of different abilities and take several professional development courses. Some of her proudest accomplishments include “being named outstanding educator from the University of Chicago, receiving an award from the Harvard Club and another from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.” While she’s sad to leave Jericho, she looks forward to sleeping a little later, driving a little less and playing with her grandchildren a little more.

Romano wants to be remembered as a teacher who cared about his students.

“I tried to reach my students with kindness and humor, and I hope that I succeeded,” Romano said.

Benjamin feels his legacy is “someone with a big heart, who cared about the kids and always tried to be available to them.”

Throughout his career, he was grateful to have the opportunity to attend professional development courses and learn more about his profession. The accomplishment Benjamin is most proud of is the creation of Café 126, a place where students have the chance to wind down and hang out with their friends.

Leetal Prezelmayer and Alexa Albicocco are students at Jericho High School.