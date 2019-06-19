Bark Mitzvah Held In Jericho Synagogue

On June 2, Temple Or Elohim held a special “Bark Mitzvah: Blessing of the Pets.”

People from all over, near and far, traveled to the synagogue to have their fur babies blessed by Cantor David Katz. The sun was shining, and the lawn filled with puppies and dogs of every breed.

Deborah E. Tract, director of education, created this event for the community to come together and receive a blessing over their pets.

“After all, pets are a part of our family. Jews have blessings over many things, so why not our pets,” said Tract.

The ceremony consisted of blessings, songs led by TOE’s music teacher, Cantor Judy Merrick, and the distribution of signed, framed certificates, affirming the blessing of the named pet.

The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also was represented by TOE’s congregant Sue Zchlin, to educate and promote awareness.

All donations brought to the Bark Mitzvah were donated to Little Shelter Animal rescue & Adoption Center, located in Huntington.

-Submitted by Temple Or Elohim