Kallansrude Hits Milestone Achievement

Less than two months after being named the first Athlete of the Week by the Tribune, Kristina Kallansrude has made history.

The Jericho High School senior, known for her tenacious scoring ability on the lacrosse field, scored her 300th point last weekend. Facing off against Elmont High School, the Jericho Jayhawks knew something special could happen. During the regular season, Kallansrude came up just shy of earning that 300th marker. But she was determined to make it happen during the playoffs.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself because I don’t want to upset or disappoint my team,” she said. “It’s a team sport and everyone needs to contribute in order to win.”

Her mother, Susan, is just as thrilled that her daughter achieved this milestone.

“Kristina’s hard work, determination and perseverance made her the student-athlete she is today,” she said. “I am so proud of all her accomplishments. I look forward to watching her play the sport she loves at Adelphi University in the fall.”

Kallansrude’s 300th point comes as she prepares to play Division I women’s lacrosse at Adelphi University. For head coach Hayley Lacey, none of this is surprising.

“Kristina Kallansrude is a five-year varsity starter,” Lacey said. “She has been the greatest offensive force on this squad and is a true threat all over the field.”

Now, this budding lacrosse star is on the move. Fresh off scoring her 300th point, Kallansrude is ready for the challenge that lies ahead at Adelphi.

“As I grew older, I realized going away isn’t right for me,” Kallansrude said. “I know the Adelphi assistant coach and I always said I wouldn’t go because it’s too close. I went there three or four times and the coaches were amazing. I had an offer on the table and I chose them because they’re great at lacrosse and have a great nursing program.”

What did you think of this article? Share your thoughts with me at jwolkin@antonmediagroup.com.