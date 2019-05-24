Editorial: No Uterus, No Opinion

“Until a baby comes out of a man’s body, an opinion on abortion shouldn’t come out of his mouth.”

Unfortunately, there is not enough space in this paper to even scratch the surface of the absolute absurdities going on in Congress right now regarding abortion bills, but it is a topic that must be included in a paper of record. And sentiments like the one above along with hundreds of others have been swirling around social media over the past few days in a powerful vortex of response.

Here’s what it comes down to: America has turned into a backwards land mass, broken up by states that value antiquated beliefs that no longer have a place in today’s society. America is also a giant game of ping-pong, allowing whoever takes the political iron throne two to four years to erase what his or her predecessor did instead of furthering positive ambitions for this country. Nothing will change: gun laws, sexual abuse, the war on opioids, immigration and views on abortions. And around and around we go.

The implications that women are cavalier about abortions as if they were stepping out to get a mani-pedi is beyond pathetic. I would love to see a to-do list that reads: food shopping, run errands, post office, abortion.

Abortions are for a woman who was raped and became impregnated by her rapist. For a woman who is carrying a child with life-threatening physical and mental challenges to face. For a woman who is pregnant with a child that could kill her if she continues her pregnancy to full term. For a woman who made a mistake or did not have access to contraceptives because her insurance wouldn’t cover it. And for any woman who cannot bear to carry a child for nine months knowing that she cannot provide or care for it but can’t bring herself to abandon it post-birth to be raised in the current state of the world.

Since this seems to be a one-sided debate, I suppose a woman can’t tell a man to stop making monthly trips to the sperm bank to make a deposit and collect money? Or tell a man to stop fathering dozens of children that he has no intention of raising? In that case, let’s mandate that men should get vasectomies to avoid potential aborted pregnancies in women so we can just drop the issue all together, shall we?

And while there are plenty of uneducated people out there on the subject of the abortion bill, let’s go straight to the source: Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey, whose tweet stated that she proudly signed such a piece of legislation, which rightfully, received backlash from around the world.

“Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.” —@GovernorKayIvey.

Aside from the disturbing fact that it was a woman who signed this bill into law, her oblivious statement “every life is a sacred gift from God,” needs to be copy edited. To my understanding, Governor Ivey, you are saying that murderers, rapists, criminals, drug dealers, terrorists and school shooters are sacred, and that their lives are gifts from God. Gifts to whom? The people they hurt? The families who have to deal with the pain and loss of their loved ones? In my opinion, those are the people we wish had been aborted.

By the way, Governor Ivey, how many sacred lives have you ended in your highest-per-capita-death-penalty-rate state in the country? And frankly, according to U.S. News & World Report, Alabama ranks 50th in education. If pro-birthers truly cared about the children, they would continue to support them after they exit the womb. If this were actually about the sanctity of life, access to sex-education and birth control would be promoted as a means to reduce the need for abortions.

Criminalizing abortion doesn’t end abortion; it ends safe abortions. But that was the point of this bill in the first place, wasn’t it? To punish women who dare think they deserve bodily autonomy.

I am not a feminist, but I support my kind. I am not a liberal, but I will give my opinion openly. I am just one person of many who does not like being controlled, especially by a bunch of suits in Washington who have no idea how to read between the lines of church and state.

—Jennifer Fauci

