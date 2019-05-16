Syosset Firm Names New Vice President Of Marketing

The LiRo Group, a national project and construction management, architecture, engineering and technology firm, has promoted Nancy Malicki to vice president in charge of LiRo’s marketing department.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Syosset, LiRo operates regional offices throughout in New York City and throughout the New York State, including in Hicksville, Mineola, Holbrook, Buffalo and Rochester. The firm’s offices are also located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The company employs more than 950 construction managers, engineers, architects, planners, BIM and GIS specialists, as well as other construction and support professionals nationwide. The company is ranked as the 10th largest construction manager in the United States.

Malicki is responsible for managing LiRo’s marketing program, including the development and production of proposals, business development activities, advertising, client presentations, and strategic communications and marketing initiatives.

She joined LiRo in 2001 as marketing coordinator. Malicki’s previous title was Associate Vice President. Prior to LiRo, she had been the Director of Research at Adelphi University, conducting grant research on alternative energy sources.

LiRo’s current and recent projects in New York City and in the greater New York area include the $10.2 billion East Side Access Long Island Rail Road expansion; the $30 million restoration of Pier A and the $12 million SeaGlass Carousel in Battery Park; the $60 million CUNY School of Architecture; $180 million worth of projects at the Brookhaven National Laboratory, including the National Synchrotron Light Source II; the $228.5 million High Line Park; the new $600 million Kosciuszko Bridge; the new $3.8 billion Tappan Zee Bridge; the $240 million Staten Island Siphon tunnel; the $2.4 billion No. Subway line extension; the $220 million Governors Island infrastructure improvements; the $363 million Build It Back post-Hurricane Sandy housing recovery program; the $750 million housing recovery program for the New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR); New York City’s $640 million post-Hurricane Sandy rapid repairs temporary shelter-in-place program; and the state of New Jersey’s $650 million housing Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, Elevation and Mitigation (RREM) program.

—Submitted by the LiRo Group