Barry Levy Joins United Way Of Long Island’s Board Of Directors

United Way of Long Island recently elected Barry Levy to its board of directors. Levyis a Partner at Rivkin Radler, located in Uniondale. He litigates complex insurance, healthcare, financial services and labor/employment actions on behalf of institutional and individual clients. He’s represented national and international clients, and his firm has provided United Way of Long Island with pro bono legal services.

“I am grateful to deepen my relationship with United Way of Long Island. Their impact on the Long Island region is truly extraordinary and I look forward to helping strengthen their impact,” stated Barry.



“We truly welcome Barry to our Board. His intelligence and in-depth knowledge of not only the legal sector, but a variety of industries, is an asset to our leadership team,” Theresa A. Regnante, president and CEO of United Way of Long Island, said.

Levy was been named to Best Lawyers in America in Healthcare Litigation by U.S. News & World Report from 2017-19. He also was named a Super Lawyer in the Metro New York Area in Business Litigation from 2014-18.

Levy is a graduate of Ohio State University College of Law and earned his B.A. from Ohio State University and Oxford University. He is a member of the American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, New York County Lawyers’ Association and the Committee on Federal Courts.

He resides in Syosset and lives with wife Beth and two children, Jessica and Amanda.

-Submitted by UNITED WAY OF LONG ISLAND’