Athlete Of The Week: Rebecca Korn

For Syosset High School senior Rebecca Korn, there is nothing more important than teamwork. Without her varsity girls lacrosse teammates, she understands she would be nowhere.

“We really showed up and played for each other,” Korn said. “The energy is just great. Everyone is working hard and just wants it.”

Korn emerged as a leader for the Braves late last season. Head coach Lauren LoMonaco trusted her abilities not only on the field, but away from it as well, in order to lead this team deep into the playoffs. Ever since, the Braves have been on a tear, losing just three games through the first nine to start the 2019 season.

Now, Korn, who relied on the team’s seniors for advice, is that person for the Braves’ younger stars.

“I’ve been on the team since I was a freshman,” Korn said. “I really got to see what it’s like to look up to leaders. I wanted to create a really good team environment, always stay composed, so the younger girls could look up to me. If something went wrong, I could be there to set an example for everyone.”

While evaluating her strengths, Korn said her ability as a dodger and finisher stand out the most. With intense practice sessions throughout the week, she’s gathered a high lacrosse IQ. Additionally, she gained the confidence she needed last year, which has since created a warm environment for the entire team.

“She’s such a composed leader and guides the team with her heart,” LoMonaco said. “She always has the team’s best interest and is willing to do whatever it takes.”

Korn has been playing lacrosse since she was 6 years old. Her father put a stick in her hand and the rest is history.

The Syosset lacrosse star is preparing for Division I competition at Binghamton University next year. While it will certainly be a challenge, playing in an intense America East division, Korn is ready for it.

“It’s going to be an adjustment, but I’m very excited to continue my lacrosse career,” she said. “Syosset has really prepared me since we are one of the top programs. I’m going in prepared.”