Athlete Of The Week: Patrick Schnell

It’s a match made in heaven. Patrick Schnell is a lacrosse coach’s dream come true.

That’s exactly how Brandon Mulholland, head coach of the Jericho Jayhawks’ boys varsity lacrosse team feels. And for good reason. The All-Conference star is raising the team’s expectations this year, and he wants to bring a championship to Jericho High School.

“I transferred from Chaminade, a private school, to Jericho in my junior year,” Schnell said. “I really love the atmosphere of the lacrosse team. We’re a big family here. Everyone has my back and my support.”

Schnell was top-10 in points for all of Nassau County last year, scoring 35 goals with 31 assists for a combined 66 points. The numbers, though, aren’t the only part of his game that stand out.

Not only does Schnell play lacrosse, but he’s also starred on wrestling and football teams.

In football, he’s a tight end and safety, utilizing his size and strength for two of the most physical positions known in high school sports.

“Simply put, Pat is a workhorse,” Mulholland said. “He can do it all, from locking down the opposing teams best player to leading the offense with his crafty unorthodox skill set. Opposing teams need a specific game plan for Pat. He’s that type of player.”

On the lacrosse field, Schnell is an attacker. His job is to score. Thus far in the 2019 season, he’s done exactly that, scoring more than 15 goals throughout the Jayhawks’ first five contests.

As the season rolls on, Schnell is also preparing for his next adventure. He’s committed to the University of Tampa, where he’ll play Division I men’s lacrosse. In his mind, it’s the perfect fit.

“I really love the weather down there and they have a really good business program,” he said. “The coaches are very supportive of me down there. They have a very solid lacrosse team.”

Though Schnell will have to say goodbye to his beloved Jayhawks, he’s not giving up on the mission to win a title. He certainly has hefty goals before his high school career comes to a close.

Schnell said, “My goal is to be an All-County player, as well as to beat my personal scoring record and go above 66.”