Syosset Council of PTAs Celebrates Talented Children

In late March, the Syosset Council of PTAs Gifted and Talented Committee hosted an evening event at the High School called “Celebrate Your Talented Children.”

This vast event was done in the collaboration with the Syosset Central School District. Parents and children had an opportunity to learn about enrichment with the help of our students through clubs, art, music and drama programs which are currently in session across the entire school district.

Students had the opportunity to show off their non-academic talents and personally share how our district enriches these talents with the attendees. We also learned about opportunities for scientific research and robotic teams at the middle school and high school levels. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Rogers shared his plans for continuing to celebrate the diversity of talents in our community.

The Syosset Council of PTAs would like to thank, Chad Snyder, principal of Walt Whitman Elementary School, for being our liaison in bringing this idea to fruition. Our appreciation extends to faculty members and students from each of the district’s seven elementary schools, two middle schools and the high school, who participated in making the night a huge success.

The Syosset Council of PTAs strives to bring more programs such as “Celebrate Your Talented Children” in partnership with our district for community members to learn from.

-Submitted by the Syosset Council of PTAs