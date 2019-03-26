Stitching To Make A Difference

By ROSHNI SUBRAMONIAN

Students in Jericho High School’s Stitching for Care charity-based club knit and crochet scarves and hats for those in homeless shelters and to support breast health.

According to club advisor and math teacher Lillian Armstrong, it’s grown tremendously, from its five members when it started to its current enrollment of over 50. Meetings that used to be held in the teacher’s lunch room 10 years ago now take place in the high school library due to increased attendance.

“Stitching for Care is definitely not as competitive as other clubs nor is it an honor society where you need to get credits to be inducted,” Stiching for Care President and senior Catherine S. said. “People join Stitching for Care because they like to knit and crochet, or because they want to make a difference. I think the environment at Stitching for Care is relaxed in the sense that our meetings are just periods where we sit at tables and knit, crochet and gossip. But at the same time, we are motivated by the desire to finish a project that we know will go to someone in need.”

Stitching for Care has two main projects. The first is to knit or crochet hats and scarves for children in homeless shelters. The Art Honor Society members wrap the scarves with beautiful bags, ribbons and tags. Art Honor Society advisor Louise Millmann delivers the scarves to shelters during the holiday season.

The second project is to knit or crochet pink scarves for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They sell the scarves at their annual October breast health marathon.

“After joining the club, I realized that we’re helping those that are sadly less fortunate than us,” Junior Nicole C., who’s learned valuable lessons from her participation in the club, said.

Armstrong and English teacher Patricia Gulitti are the current faculty advisors of the club. Armstrong, who’s been with the club since the beginning and originally led with now-retired Alice Zagelbaum, enjoys the reactions of students.

“My favorite memories are the times we collected knitted and crocheted items from members and wrapped them,” Armstrong said.

Knowing how to knit or crochet isn’t a prerequisite for joining the club. Most members of the club learned to knit or crochet with the help of other members and YouTube tutorials.

Senior Vicky G. joined Stitching for Care a year after moving to Jericho.

“I wanted to join a club in order to make new friends and learn something new,” she said. “After I joined this club, I discovered a new hobby to do while I’m watching TV shows, and I met several amazing people who are now my good friends.”

Current members encourage more students to become a part of their knitting circle.

“If you have any interest no matter how minuscule or large in joining, please join,” President Catherine S. said. “We love to have new members. Every meeting is a fun time and we love to have a lot of projects that we can donate.”

—Roshni Subramonian is a student at Jericho High School.