Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker (D – Plainview) was among the guests who helped Plainview resident Caroline Darienzo ring in her 100th birthday on March 14.

“I was delighted to join all of her friends at Somerset Gardens for this momentous occasion, and I hope to have the privilege of attending many more birthdays,” said Legislator Drucker, who presented a Nassau County Citation to the tiara-crowned centenarian. “I wish you many more years of good health and happiness!”