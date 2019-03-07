The Syosset High School Association for Creative Thespians Presents ‘Mamma Mia!’

Sophie Sheridan wants her father to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. There’s just one issue, she doesn’t know who he is after taking a peek at her mother’s old diaries, Sophie discovers that she has three possible dads, and the fun begins when she invites all three to her wedding! Inspired by and told through the music of the band ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” will have the whole audience dancing in their seats.

“Mamma Mia!” will be performed Thursday, March 14 at 7 p,m., Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at Syosset High School. Contact Kim Rampanelli at kimr126@optonline.net to purchase tickets in advance

General admission tickets are $15 and a portion of the proceeds will go the Syosset PTA-STA Scholarship Fund. The musical will be directed by Gene Conner, with Kristen Howell and Rona Pontecorvo as musical directors and Laurence Ballereau as orchestra director.