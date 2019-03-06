Jericho High School Jazz Ensemble Competes at Berklee Festival

On Jan. 26 students from the Jericho High School Jazz Ensemble competed in the Berklee High School Jazz Festival hosted by Berklee College of Music. Over 4,000 high school students representing more than 275 bands and vocal ensembles from 16 states and Puerto Rico, competed for $175,000 in scholarships to attend the Aspire: a five-Week music performance intensive program, the world’s preeminent summer musical performance program.

After more than a half century, Berklee’s High School Jazz Festival has been suspended. The college will redirect funds that had supported the High School Jazz Festival to an initiative for Berklee undergraduate students to help them stay in school and complete their studies.

-Submitted by Berklee College of Music