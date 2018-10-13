SUNY Old Westbury Adds Assistant Cross Country Coach

SUNY Old Westbury head men’s and women’s cross country coach Jeff Labiento recently announced the addition of assistant coach Christine Pagano to his staff for the 2018 season.

“Pagano will help push Old Westbury to develop into a championship caliber program,” Labiento said. “Her dedication to implement our vision to an ambitious group of runners will quickly pay dividends.”

Pagano arrives at Old Westbury after spending the last eight years (2010-17) as assistant men’s and women’s cross country coach at College of Staten Island. She helped guide Staten Island to three-straight CUNYAC men’s cross country championships from 2013-15. During her tenure in Staten Island, the women’s squad’s best CUNYAC championship finish was second in 2014.

“I am looking forward to bringing my coaching experience and dedication to the Old Westbury cross country programs this season,” said Pagano. “I am confident that coach Labiento and I can bring the team to a greater level of competitiveness with the devotion of the student-athletes.”

From 2004 to 2010, Pagano served as the head cross country and track and field coach at St. Joseph Hill Academy in Staten Island.

Pagano was a four-year member (2000-04) of the Wagner College track and field program, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing (2004). In 2008, she went on to receive a master’s degree in nursing education from Wagner.

In 2009, Pagano was the top female runner at the annual 3.1-mile Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run in 19:53. She completed three half marathons in 2017-18, and will be running the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon in November.

Pagano currently resides in Westbury, with her wife, Christina, and two children, Luke and Landon. Pagano, a registered nurse, is currently employed by Northwell LIJ Hospital and is also an adjunct clinical instructor at Adelphi University.