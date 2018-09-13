Rudra Rules The Green

Syosset senior defends championship title

Malini Rudra continues her winning ways as she recently defended the title she won at last year’s WMGA Junior Girls Championship. The Syosset resident took top honors at the 92nd running of this event, which was held at Westchester’s Rye Golf Club. Organized and run by the Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association, it is the oldest junior girls tournament in the country.

As someone who started playing competitively when she was 10, Rudra’s path to success has been built on hard work and dedication that includes putting in about 20 hours a week practicing, while also working with a personal trainer during the off-season and weekly visits with a swing instructor. The Syosset High School senior is building on an already successful golf season that found her winning the Nassau County High School Girls Championship and the Hartford Junior Classic earlier this year and also notching up six top finishes in various regional and national tournaments during the summer. Rudra is still deciding what elite schools she might be toting her golf bag to in 2019 with either law or political science being potential majors.