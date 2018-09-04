Jericho Brookville Lions Club Spends The Summer Planning A Busy Fall

While the summer’s heat and humidity usually causes things to slow down, the Jericho Brookville Lions Club has been working hard to assure a productive fall.

Late June/early July brought a Lions first. Gudrun Yngvadottir was elected the first International President from Iceland and our first female International President. She has chosen her theme, which is urging all clubs and members to live our motto “We Serve.” And here at the Jericho Brookville Lions Club (JBLC) we take that charge seriously.

We installed our new officers, led by Club President and District 20K-2 Cabinet Secretary Paula Umreiko, on July 17, at the Westbury Manor. Additionally, awards were presented in recognition of outstanding service to retired Jericho High School teacher Robert “Bob” Hoffman, Club Secretary Andrew Umreiko, Charles Ryder, a local insurance and financial planner, and 1st VP Lion Anthony J. Colleluori, a local attorney. Lion Andy has just become president, the Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc. a nonprofit corporation which operates Lions Camp Badger, a summer program for teens and young adults with special needs in Spencer, NY.

The following Tuesday, the Club met to set in motion this fall’s agenda. We will be providing support to Feed the Need, which is a local food pantry that delivers meals to the homeless in the Hicksville area and provides support for the families temporarily housed in Jericho by Nassau County Department of Social Services. Number one on Feed the Need’s wish list is a refrigerator, for which JBLC will provide funding.

Additionally JBLC has designated Nov. 4 for our Wacky Racer Costume Road Rally. It is a great fun event based on timing and skill. Speed? No. Knowledge of local history? Absolutely. There will be more information in next month’s column but if you’ve never been involved in a road rally, this is the perfect event for you. The cost for you and a navigator is just $60 per car. We are also soliciting local businesses for sponsors starting at $200. Sponsorships include signage, publicity and more depending on the level of sponsorship. All proceeds will be donated to Feed the Need and other local charities.

The JBLC is also sponsoring the Jericho-Brookville Leos club. The Leos Club provides local middle school and high school students with meaningful community service opportunities and leadership training. The Leos Club will meet every other Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Syosset Hospital doctor’s lounge (thanks for sharing with us, docs). Membership is open to any 13- to 18-year-old living in Syosset, Woodbury, Jericho, or the Locust Valley school districts. Private, public or home-schooled are all welcome. You may contact me for further information at acolleluori@raiserandkenniff.com.

Additionally, if you or someone you know has an interest in helping improve our communities and would be interested in joining with a like-minded group of leaders, please have them contact me about joining the Lions Club. We meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Frank’s Steakhouse located at 4 Jericho Tpke. in Jericho. Contact me by email at AColleluori@RaiserandKenniff.com.

Anthony Colleluori is the Membership Chair and 1st VP-Elect of the Jericho Brookville Lions Club. He has lived in Syosset for 52 years and been a Lion for a decade.