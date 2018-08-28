Shed The Meds And Learn How to Save A Life

Upcoming Narcan session at Jericho Public Library

Equip yourself with the knowledge that may one day empower you to save a person’s life. Nassau County Legislators Arnold W. Drucker and Joshua Lafazan, in partnership with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the Nassau County Department of Human Services, are scheduled to host a Narcan training session at the Jericho Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 12. In addition to learning how to spot the signs of an opiate overdose and how to reverse it, participants will also be shown how to administer intranasal Naloxone and learn about new approaches to treating addiction. Those who receive training will also receive a rescue kit containing the overdose antidote. The session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Residents are also invited to securely dispose of unwanted and/or expired medication— a simple and important way of keeping prescription drugs from reaching an addicted person—at a Nassau County Police Department Shed the Meds event.

Register online at www.nassaucountyny.gov/overdosetraining. The Jericho Public Library is located on 1 Merry Lane in Jericho.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Legislature Minority Caucus