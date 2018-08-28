Jericho Resident Wins Award In Sands Point Sprint

Wei-Ping Chin

Special congratulations to Wei-Ping Chin of Jericho for her outstanding performance in the Lynn, Gartner, Dunne & Covello Sands Point Preserve Sprint, a 5-Kilometer running race held on Aug. 5.
Chin earned the third place award plaque in the women’s 30-34 age group with a finishing time of 41 minutes, 3 seconds.
A total of 229 finishers in the 5-Kilometer Run traversed a unique combination of paved paths and woodland trails through the preserve.
The charitable beneficiary of the Sprint was ACDS, which serves children and adults with Down’s syndrome, autism and other disabilities, and many of the youngsters in the ACDS Program participated in either the 5K or the 3/4 mile fun walk that preceded the 5K.

—Submitted by the Greater Long Island Running Club

