Jericho STEM Night

Robotics teams to appear and share journey

This year has proved to be quite a successful one for the RoboFalcons and Team Technoqueens, a pair of robotics teams made up of local students who’ve made quite a mark in national competitions. The latter competed at the First Lego League Jr. World Expo in Detroit, winning the top award in the FIRST World Championship.

The former wound up advancing to the FLL Championship in Arkansas back in May, where 72 other teams came from across the country, as well as teams coming in from 19 other countries around the world. On Monday, Aug. 20, the Jericho Middle School and elementary schoolers that make up both teams will be appearing at the Jericho Public Library from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and learn about robotics, take part in some hands-on activities and hear about the challenges faced by the RoboFalcons and Team Technoqueens. Snacks and drinks will be served.