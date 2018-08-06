North Shore Synagogue Celebrates Summer

On Friday July 13, North Shore Synagogue’s Brotherhood hosted its annual summer barbecue before Shabbat services. The barbeque, which was open to the entire community, drew more than 200 congregants, families and friends who came out for the festive occasion. Brotherhood chefs grilled a delicious array of hot dogs, hamburgers, vegi-burgers, chicken and, as a special treat, potato knishes. The warm atmosphere allowed the congregation and community an opportunity to interact socially in an informal setting with North Shore Synagogue’s clergy and senior staff.

Following the delightful dinner, Friday night Shabbat services were held in the beautiful sanctuary led by Brotherhood and supported by the inspirational singing and guitar playing of Cantor Kyle Cotler and timely messages offered by Rabbi Rachel Maimin and Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet. After services, attendees enjoyed a specialty cake honoring Rabbi Shalhevet’s 10th Anniversary at the synagogue, as well as ice cream, pastries and fruit along with hot and cold beverages in the North Shore Synagogue Youth Lounge. The high level social engagement and conversation continued well into the night and was a fitting capstone to a joyous evening of shared spirituality, engagement, food and fun.

North Shore Synagogue is a Reform Jewish Congregation and member of the Union for Reform Judaism. For more information, go to www.northshoresynagogue.org and facebook.com/northshoresynagogue.

-Scott Fisher