Governor Cuomo Attends Rights Rally

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Assembly member for the 16th District of the New York State Assembly, joined Governor Andrew Cuomo at a rally in Farmingdale to fight to protect women’s reproductive rights.

State and local leaders called on the Senate to return to Albany to codify Roe v. Wade into New York State Law. Roe v. Wade was a landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision case, which held that the Constitution protected a woman’s right to an abortion.

New actions were announced by Cuomo to protect reproductive rights, and D’Urso stood with the governor as he called for the passage of legislation to protect the right of women to make personal health care decisions and to ensure that health care professionals can provide these crucial services without fear of criminal penalty.

“It is crucial that we in the Legislature continue to safeguard the reproductive rights of citizens across the state,” said D’Urso. “In this political climate we must take necessary steps to secure the rights of all New Yorkers from encroachment. I will continue to fight for the rights of all New Yorkers.”

D’Urso has been an ardent supporter of women’s reproductive rights. In the past legislative session he co-sponsored a number of bills protecting and preserving women’s rights to make their own health care and reproductive decisions. These bills would prohibit employers from discriminating against employees based on their reproductive healthcare choices and would bring New York State’s laws up-to-date to reflect protections recognized by the United States Supreme Court.

“It’s time that these laws were updated. Equality is a human right that belongs to everyone. These bills will help to protect and preserve women’s rights to make their own health care and reproductive decisions,” D’Urso said.

These bills, co-sponsored by D’Urso, were passed in the State Assembly and must also be passed by the Senate and signed by the governor before they become law.

—Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso