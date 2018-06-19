Hofstra Law Honors Lady Justices

In what’s become an annual tradition, Judge Gail Prudenti recently hosted the Outstanding Women in Law Awards. This year’s event found the dean of the Maurce A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University honor 50 female attorneys, judges and professors at Jericho’s Cottage at Milleridge. The cocktail hour and dinner appropriately enough had Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who is the first woman elected to this position, delivering the keynote speech. Among the categories recognized were for Judicial Excellence, Commitment to Women in Law, Outstanding Women in Law and Emerging Leaders. Proceeds from the evening are being used to fund various Hofstra Law programs, including the Center for Children, Families and the Law.

In its third year, the Outstanding Women in Law event has become something the dean is rightfully proud of, given the people who are being deservedly put in the spotlight.

“It’s time to recognize women who have advanced in their careers as leaders, role models and mentors. We are delighted to pay tribute to outstanding women who have made meaningful and inspiring contributions to the legal community,” Prudenti said.

Visit https://bit.ly/2KrpZgb to find out the honorees at this year’s Outstanding Women in Law Awards.