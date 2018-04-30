TOB Soldier Collection Drive Accepting Donations Through July 6

The Town of Oyster Bay is participating in a 2018 Soldier Collection Drive in an effort to gather needed supplies to be sent to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces serving around the globe. The drive will take place Tuesday, May 1, through Friday, July 6.

“The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to support our hometown heroes by collecting supplies for those stationed around the globe,” said Councilman Macagnone. “Each year, residents and town employees open their hearts and wallets to purchase much-needed supplies for those protecting the freedoms we hold dear. This program serves as an important reminder to our uniformed service personnel that their daily sacrifices are not forgotten.”

Individuals interested in donating to the Solider Collection Drive may drop-off items at Town Hall North in Oyster Bay; the Department of Public Works (CSEA entrance) in Syosset; Town Hall South in Massapequa; and at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage.

Items needed include:

Antibiotic and cortisone ointments

White socks

Visine athletic

T-shirts (black or brown only)

Pepto Bismol tablets

Beef jerky

Tylenol/Advil

Lollipops/hard candy/mints

Band-aids

Peanut butter

Deodorant (no spray cans)

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Powder

Microwave pastas and soups

Razors

Protein bars

Body lotion

Tuna fish (pre-mixed packets, no cans)

Chapstick

Nuts

Body wash

Feminine products

Baby wipes

Travel size items

Sunblock/insect repellent (no spray cans)

Dog biscuits

Soap

Pre-sweetened drink mixes

Letters and notes to soldiers are also welcome.

The drive is no longer collecting shoe boxes.

In 2017, the Town of Oyster Bay collected more than 1,800 pounds of supplies for troops. For more information on the Solider Collection Drive, contact the Office of Councilman Macagnone at 516-624-6618.

