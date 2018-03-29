For The Love Of Dogs

‘One-stop shop’ dog facility opens in Syosset

Two dogs, tails wagging a mile a minute, chase each other around a large, rubber-floored play enclosure. Another follows at the heels of the handler walking around to play with each pooch. One pup sits comfortably on the steps of a plastic bridge, taking it all in.

These are the sights to be seen at Dog & Pooch in Syosset, a one-stop shop for all things canine. The facility provides boarding, daycare, training, grooming, a boutique for all dog necessities and even a transportation service to bring furry friends to and from their home. Owners Gideon Hazan and his wife, Mimi, held their grand opening on Feb. 4 this year.

At home, the Hazans have two chihuahuas and a pekingese, and with a combined 50 years in pet care and professional business experience, the duo was more than ready to jumpstart their business. They said their decision to open their own facility came from dissatisfaction with other services they had seen.

“It’s about customer satisfaction and customer service. We have all the amenities that you could possibly imagine,” said Hazan. “I don’t know of any other facility that offers you all of this in one place, something is always missing.”

Whether you’re looking to book a haircut, drop your dog off for daycare or boarding, or have your pup attend a training class, reservations are available to book online from wherever you are. Open 365 days a year with around-the-clock professional care, Dog & Pooch is revolutionizing the dog-care game.

What really sets Dog & Pooch apart from the competition, though, is the way they care for their boarded dogs. For pups spending the night in the cage-free facility, a professionally trained overnight staff is there to make sure everything is clean and each furry guest is happy and comfortable in their suite. Dogs with special requirements, like medications, are noted and treated according to the owner’s instruction. There are also cameras overlooking both playpens, providing high-quality livestreams so during the day owners can have immediate reassurance that their dog is doing okay. Best of all, dogs taking part in the daycare or boarding program will not just sit in their suite all day.

“They’re just [in their crate] for sleeping, not anything else. During the day they’re always playing,” Hazan said. “We strive to give the best possible service to our fluffy friends. There’s always somebody with them to play with them and socialize with them. If the owner goes on vacation to have fun, the dog is having fun too.”

The day starts at 6:30 a.m., when boarded dogs are woken up and fed. Then they’re taken out one by one for a 15-minute walk and, once each dog has gone for their walk, released into the playpen for the day to mingle with each other and any dogs attending daycare. Around 7 p.m., the process is repeated, except the dogs then go to their suites for the night. Dogs who require a different schedule are treated accordingly. Every couple of hours, the dogs are taken to relieve themselves.

To ensure the utmost safety for each dog spending the day away from home, all dogs must have proof of up-to-date vaccinations and will be given a temperament evaluation. Based on the dog’s size and how well they can manage among dogs of other sizes, the staff will determine whether they go in the small or large dog play enclosure.

In the event of an emergency, like a pup who gets hurt or becomes sick, Dog & Pooch has a company van outfitted to safely transport dogs of all sizes to either the pet owner’s preferred vet or to Long Island Veterinary Specialists in Plainview. They also have a vet on staff to come and assist as needed.

Besides the standard services that Dog & Pooch provides, they also host dog birthday parties.

“We put out all kinds of favors and we decorate and we let the dogs play while the dog parents socialize,” explained Hazan’s wife. “It’s really, really nice.”

During the parties, and at night before the dogs go to sleep, a 120-inch screen plays “dog TV.”

At Dog & Pooch, while safety is the number one priority, the staff likes to have fun with the dogs. Hazan even admitted to keeping a dog bed in his office so calmer or older dogs can spend the day with him.

“We have fun, we treat [the dogs] like our family,” Hazan said. “We like it, this is why we do it.”

Dog & Pooch is located at 295 Robbins Lane in Syosset. For more information, visit www.dogandpooch.com or call 866-887-6624.