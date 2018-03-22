Local Woman Crochets Ribbons For The March For Our Lives

“Great things are brought about and burdens are lightened through the efforts of many hands anxiously engaged in a good cause.”

With this in mind, Syosset’s Tori Kroll has been rallying crocheters across the country to make maroon-colored support ribbons for marchers to wear at Saturday’s March For Our Lives in Parkland, FL. The march is a call-to-action for legislators to strengthen gun laws and a remembrance of the 17 victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Using her presence on Instagram as threadsbytori, Kroll has called on the crocheting community to make ribbons in the Florida school’s colors. Over past weeks, maroon ribbons have come to symbolize solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Parkland massacre.

Kroll collected more than 500 ribbons. They came from all over the country, including Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Ohio and many from her neighbors on Long Island.

More than 500 marches are planned for Saturday, March 24, worldwide. Long Island is hosting a dozen of its own marches. For a full list, see Long Island Marches To Save Lives On March 24.

For instructions on how to make the ribbons and more information about Kroll’s cause, visit darngoodyarn.com.