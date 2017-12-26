Year In Review: A Look Back At Your Communities’ Biggest Stories

As we look at the calendar, 2017 is quickly fading in the metaphorical rear-view mirror and 2018 looms large. There was plenty that went on within the confines of Syosset, Jericho and their surrounding communities. The early part of the year saw a changing of the guard at the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce. Originally founded in 1998 as a way of promoting local businesses within the community it served, Charo Ezdrin ascended to the presidency of the chamber. The energetic go-getter and experienced law professional wasted no time spearheading ribbon cutting ceremonies for a number of new businesses while stirring up significant enthusiasm among local citizens.

Earlier in the year, Syosset High School alum Idina Menzel also added to the groundswell of popularity and success that came with being part of the Frozen experience by releasing idina., her fifth solo effort and making a tour stop in April at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The national disaster that was the lead crisis in Flint’s water supply got some aid from a local resident. Recent Jericho High School Hall of Fame inductee Craig Pinto, and his sister Alyssa (also a Jericho High School alum), arranged to have bottled water sent to those Michigan citizens. Between their own personal finances and reaching out on social media pages, the duo went from personally purchasing 3,000 water bottles to using donations to buy 25,480 bottles in total. With help from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, water was dispersed to locals in the affected area.

Events took a dark turn locally when anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered at Syosset High School in late August. According to detectives, a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows in the rear of the school had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic writings that included swastikas. Police arrested five teens for the crime in December.

This year also saw a number of small businesses opening up around the area. And with both Syosset and Jericho public schools being renowned for being such high-performing districts, it’s no surprise that something like the Syosset Coder School would throw its doors open in late October. Owner/general manager Noreen Kazi and senior advisor Nisha Bhallawound up launching only the second East Coast franchise (the first being in the Boston suburb of Natick).

Cheers to 2017 and here’s to more local success stories in 2018.