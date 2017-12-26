Year In Review: A Look Back At Your Communities’ Biggest Stories

Dave Gil de Rubio
Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce President Charo Ezdrin (Photo by Chris Boyle)

As we look at the calendar, 2017 is quickly fading in the metaphorical rear-view mirror and 2018 looms large. There was plenty that went on within the confines of Syosset, Jericho and their surrounding communities. The early part of the year saw a changing of the guard at the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce. Originally founded in 1998 as a way of promoting local businesses within the community it served, Charo Ezdrin ascended to the presidency of the chamber. The energetic go-getter and experienced law professional wasted no time spearheading ribbon cutting ceremonies for a number of new businesses while stirring up significant enthusiasm among local citizens.

Syosset High School alum Idina Menzel not only released idina., her fifth studio album, but played a homecoming concert at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in early April

Earlier in the year, Syosset High School alum Idina Menzel also added to the groundswell of popularity and success that came with being part of the Frozen experience by releasing idina., her fifth solo effort and making a tour stop in April at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Jericho’s Craig Pinto, who along with his sister, shipped fluids off to help those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The national disaster that was the lead crisis in Flint’s water supply got some aid from a local resident. Recent Jericho High School Hall of Fame inductee Craig Pinto, and his sister Alyssa (also a Jericho High School alum), arranged to have bottled water sent to those Michigan citizens. Between their own personal finances and reaching out on social media pages, the duo went from personally purchasing 3,000 water bottles to using donations to buy 25,480 bottles in total. With help from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, water was dispersed to locals in the affected area.

One of the perpetrators of the anti-Semitic bias incident that took place at Syosset High School in August

Events took a dark turn locally when anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered at Syosset High School in late August. According to detectives, a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows in the rear of the school had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic writings that included swastikas. Police arrested five teens for the crime in December.

Pictured are local officials and local business owner/general manager Noreen Kazi (center, fifth from right) and Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce President Charo Ezdrin (center, seventh from left) at the official ribbon cutting for Kazi’s Coder School Syosset, which opened in October. (Photo by Dave Gil de Rubio)

This year also saw a number of small businesses opening up around the area. And with both Syosset and Jericho public schools being renowned for being such high-performing districts, it’s no surprise that something like the Syosset Coder School would throw its doors open in late October. Owner/general manager Noreen Kazi and senior advisor Nisha Bhallawound up launching only the second East Coast franchise (the first being in the Boston suburb of Natick).

Cheers to 2017 and here’s to more local success stories in 2018.

Dave Gil de Rubio

In addition to being editor of Garden City Life and Syosset-Jericho Tribune, Dave Gil de Rubio is a regular contributor to Long Island Weekly, specializing in music and sports features. He has won several awards for writing from Press Club of Long Island (PCLI).

