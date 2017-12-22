Police Arrest Five Syosset Teens For Anti-Semitic Graffiti Incident

On Aug. 27, a Syosset High School security officer discovered the walls, doors and windows of the school had been spray painted with anti-Semitic writings, swastikas, “MS 13” and other profanities.

The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident:

Angelo Madia, 17, of Syosset, is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. He was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 21, at First District Court, Hempstead.

Christopher Belmonte, 17, of Syosset, is charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

Andrew Harris, 17, of Syosset, is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

Julian Kim, 17, of Syosset, is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

They were all issued appearance tickets to appear at First District Court on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Alexa Ronayne, 17, of Syosset, is charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear at First District Court on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

The Nassau County Police Department has been investigating since August. They had released security footage of the perpetrators and their vehicle to the public in November, asking for tips to be called anonymously into Crime Stoppers.