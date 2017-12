I am writing in response to your recent editorial about health care. Please remind your readers that the NY Assembly is only one vote short of passing The New York Health Act and that we need to ask Senator Elaine Philips for her support and Senator Kemp Hannon to release the bill for a vote. Thank you!

—Lisa Currie

Source: http://hicksvillenews.com/2017/12/11/letter-vote-for-ny-health-act/