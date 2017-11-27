Holiday Events At Coe Hall

A BROADWAY HOLIDAY

Thursday, Dec. 7, from 7 – 9 p.m.; $40 – $50

Reserve your seats early!

On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7, Coe Hall will come alive with the sounds of Broadway and the holidays as sung by some of the greatest start from Broadway’s biggest shows! Broadway credited performers include Rob Gallagher (Les Miserables, South Pacific), Marie Danvers (Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, The Fantasticks), Kathy Voytko, and Lisa Howard. Performers will be accompanied by our 1913 Steinway grand piano played by pianist Jack Kohl, who has performed as Musical Director for over twelve years in the New York theater area, including countless concert appearances with Broadway actors. Join us before the show for wine and cheese reception in the Dining Room of Coe Hall.

TREE LIGHTING & VISIT FROM SANTA

Friday, Dec. 8, from 6 – 8 p.m.

FREE admission • Free activities • No parking fee

Tree will be lit on the Camellia House Lawn at 6 p.m. sharp and takes place outdoors.

Delight in all kinds of holiday excitement at Planting Fields Arboretum including caroling by the Barber Shop Quartet. Coe Hall decorated for the season, will be open for self-guided visits. Enjoy live music with Jack Kohl in the Great Hall and the House of the Red Hart Singers who will stroll around. Visit with Santa until 7:30 p.m. inside the Hay Barn! The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. sharp!

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL AT COE HALL

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 9 & 10

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 16 & 17

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., both weekends

$10 admission / FREE for members and children under 12

Experience gorgeous Coe Hall decorated in holiday style and enjoy the holiday spirit! See Santa, children’s face painting, decorate a holiday cookie to take home, listen to the wonderful live music throughout the day by Jack Kohl (pianist), Alan & Hugo (flamenco guitarists) and the House of the Red Hart singers. No reservations are necessary.

MUSIC AT THE MANSION – THE BROOKLYN SUGAR STOMPERS

Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 – 9 p.m.; $20 – $30

Sponsored by AARP Long Island

The Brooklyn Sugar Stompers perform Hot Jazz and Blues, inspired from the Prohibition Era 1920’s “Jazz Age” throughout the “Swing Era” of the 1930s! The spirited repertoire is drawn from incredible jazz greats like Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday; as well as from renowned blues singer Bessie Smith and crooner Al Bowlly. The Vocalist and Bandleader, Miss Cara (Dineen), often portrays a flapper from a bygone era, instilling new life into dusty old tunes that were pressed onto 100 year old vinyl. The Brooklyn Sugar Stompers have transformed many nights into speakeasy themed parties of endless glamour, whimsy and dancing throughout and around New York City. From residencies at Soho restaurants and bars to the Gramercy Park Hotel, to private parties for Chanel, the Brooklyn Sugar Stompers are taking the cake with their lively arrangements, jazz prowess and extraordinary set of characters.

Tickets for performances can be purchased online at www.plantingfields.org/events.

For more information, contact Jennifer Lavella at 516-922-8678.

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park is located at 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, NY 11771.

Source: http://oysterbayenterprisepilot.com/2017/11/holiday-events-at-coe-hall-planting-fields-arboretum/