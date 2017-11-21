Police Release Photos Of Suspects In Syosset High School Racist Graffiti Incident

The Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) Second Squad is investigating a bias incident that was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6:53 a.m. in Syosset.

According to NCPD detectives, a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows in the rear of Syosset High School, 70 Southwoods Road, had been sprayed painted with anti-Semitic writings that included swastikas. Also discovered written in various colors of spray paint were ‘MS13” and other profanities. The incident occurred between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m.

Further investigation has revealed a white female subject was involved with the crime. She is described as being white, female, 17 years of age, 5’5″ tall, 135 lbs, dark tank top, dark jeans, black shoes and wearing a black costume mask.

Additional evidence includes photos of a white Acura MDX with a partial plate of 9856. The vehicle is being driven by a female white with blond colored hair who picked up a female white with brunette hair and fled the scene.

Also, surveillance video shows another male subject on the school grounds at the time of the incident.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Additional photos below: