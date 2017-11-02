Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department’s robbery squad are investigating three separate attempted robberies and one robbery that occurred in the Plainview area on Nov. 1, beginning at 8:38 p.m.

According to detectives, a white male white entered Burger King, 501 Old Country Rd. in Plainview, flashed a handgun to a store employee and demanded money from the register. The victim ducked behind the counter and the suspect fled the restaurant into the parking lot without any cash.

Then, at 8:55 p.m., a white male entered Uncle Pete’s Gyro & Pizza, 27 Woodbury Rd. in Hicksville, and demanded cash from the register. The owner, who observed that the subject had a handgun in his waistband, picked up a stapler from the counter and threatened to throw it at the suspect, who then fled the restaurant without any cash.

At 9:05 p.m., a white man entered Dunkin Donuts, 333 Jericho Tkpe. in Syosset, displayed a handgun to an employee and demanded cash from the register. After being told that the register needed a key to open it, the subject became enraged, pushed the register to the floor, took a tip jar from the counter and fled the store.

Then, at 9:25 p.m., a white man, while in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, 425 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview, approached a 69-year-old female, displayed a handgun and demanded her purse. The victim refused and the suspect then fled through the parking lot without any cash.

Detectives believe that the above incidents were committed by the same subject who was further described as being in his early 20s, 5'7" to 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Source: http://plainviewoldbethpageherald.com/2017/11/02/detectives-believe-three-robberies-to-be-connected/