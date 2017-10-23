Long Island Restaurant Week Begins October 29

Restaurants dish best bites with $28.95 prix fixe menus for eight days
The tri-annual and award-winning Long Island Restaurant Week kicks-off its Fall 2017 campaign on Sunday, Oct. 29 for eight days, ending on Sunday, Nov. 5. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe for $28.95 all night, every night they are open except Saturday when the menu may only be offered until 7 p.m.
Restaurants—spanning Long Island’s 118 miles—will each serve a unique $28.95 menu with a minimum choice of three appetizers, three entrées and three desserts. A full participant list is available below and at www.longislandrestaurantweek.com.
1 North Steakhouse
Aji 53 – Bayshore
Aji 53 – Smithtown
Alexandros Restaurant
Almarco Italian Grill
aMano Restaurant
Amici Restaurant
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Aperitif Bistro
Aria Melanie on the Lake
Athenian Greek Taverna
Avino’s Italian Table
Babylon Carriage House
Bareburger Plainview
Baron’s Cove
Bayou Restaurant
Benny’s Ristorante
Bistro 25
Bistro 58
Bistro 72
Blackbirds’ Grille
Bliss Restaurant
Bonefish Grill – Lake Grove
Bonefish Grill – Rockville Centre
Brasserie Americana
Brunello Italian kitchen
Butera’s of Sayville
Butera’s of Smithtown
Butera’s of Woodbury
Caci North Fork
Cafe Havana
Cafe Joelle
Cafe Red
Cafe Testarossa
Captain Bill’s
Caracara Mexican Grill
Cardoon Mediterranean
Carnival Restaurant
Casa Rustica
Cassariano Italian Eatery
Centro Trattoria & Bar
Chachamagrill
Chadwicks
Chop Shop
Cinque Terre Ristorante
City Cellar
Cooperage Inn
Cove Hollow Tavern
Cowfish
Crazy Fish Bar & Gill
Dodici
Eric’s Italian Bistro
FADO
Farm Country Kitchen
Fifth Season Restaurant
Flanagans Pub
Garden Grill Restaurant
George Martin 1989
George Martin The Original
Grillfire
H2O Seafood & Sushi – Islip
H2O Seafood & Sushi – Smithtown
Harbor Crab Company
Heirloom Tavern
Honu Kitchen & Cocktails
Hudson’s Mill
Hudsons on the Mile
IL LUOGO Ristorante
IMC Restaurant & Bar
Irish Coffee Pub
Jackson’s
Jake’s Steakhouse
Jamesport Manor Inn
Jewel by Tom Schaudel
Jo Jo Apples Café
Jonathans Restaurant
La Bussola Restaurant
La Parma II
La Plage Restaurant
La Tavola Trattoria
Latitude 121
Le Charlot
Le Soir Restaurant
Legends Restaurant
LOLA Restaurant
Lombardi’s on the Bay
Lombardi’s on the Sound
Lulu Kitchen and Bar
Mac’s Steakhouse
Mamma Lombardi’s
Marco Polo’s
Maria’s Mexican & Latin Cusine
Market Bistro
Mesita
Meta Osteria
Mill Creek Tavern
Mill Pond House
Mim’s
Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern
Molto Bene
Monsoon Steak & Sushi
Morrison’s
Morton’s The Steakhouse
MP Taverna
Nautilus Cafe
noah’s
Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria
Oceans 5
Orto
Page at 63 Main
Painters’ Restaurant
Palmers American Grille
Parlay Gastropub
Parlor House Grill
Pasta Pasta
Peters Clam Bar
Piccola Bussola Restaurant – Mineola
Piccola Bussola Ristorante – Huntington
Piccolo Mondo
Pine Grove Inn of East Patchogue
Polo Steakhouse at The Garden City Hotel
Pure North Fork
Ragazzi Italian Kitchen
Revel Restaurant &Bar
RHUM
Ristegio’s Restaurant
Ristorante Gemelli
Rumba
Ruvo East
Ruvo West
Saaz Indian Cuisine
Sage Bistro
Sage Bistro Moderne
Salt & Barrel
San Remo Italian Restaurant
Sandbar
Savino’s Hideaway
Sea Basin Restaurant
Seasons 52
Shandon Court
Snapper Inn
Sophia Italian Bistro
Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas
St. James Public House
Stone Creek Inn
Stonewalls at the Woods, LLC
Strip Steak
Sunday’s on the Bay Restaurant
The 1770 House
The Brass Rail
The Grill
The Main Event – Farmingdale
The Main Event – Plainview
The Melting Pot
The Milleridge Inn
The Oar Steak and Seafood Grill
The Patio Restaurant
The Savoy Tavern
The Tavern by George Martin
The Wild Goose
Thyme
Tocolo Cantina
Tony Colombos
Touch of Venice Restaurant
Trattoria Diane
Trullo D’Oro
Trumpets On The Bay
Verace
VIEW Restaurant
Villa Sorrento Restaurant
Vittorio’s Restaurant
Waterzooi
Wave Seafood and Steak @ Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa
West End Cafe
Wild Honey
Long Island Restaurant Week is a win-win for participants and consumers. Much of the Island’s population is provided the opportunity to save money while dining and sampling restaurants they might not otherwise try. For restaurateurs, this value-pricing event delivers a surge in business, a return on investment and community goodwill with the chance to win over new and returning patrons with a positive dining experience.
“With more than 2.8 million residents and more than 1,000 restaurants with varied cuisines, concepts and price points, it’s a fantastic way to explore the culinary landscape that Long Island has to offer,” said Steve Haweeli, president of Long Island Restaurant & Hospitality Group—the business-to-consumer division of WordHampton Public Relations.
Long Island Restaurant Week was designed to garner positive publicity and additional business during a traditionally sluggish period of business for restaurants. Due to popular customer and restaurateur demand, the spring edition of this popular Islandwide autumn promotion was launched in 2011 and most recently, a winter edition, early in 2017.
Restaurateurs may sign up online to participate. To view the current list of participants or for more information, visit www.longislandrestaurantweek.com. For general inquiries about Long Island Restaurant Week, call 631-329-2111 or email marketing@longislandrestaurantweek.com.