Homes By Mara Goes To The Dogs

Realtor to host North Shore Animal League adoption effort

Homes By Mara Realty of Syosset is opening up its doors and hearts for animals rescued by North Shore Animal League America, inviting the organization to bring its 40-foot mobile unit offering dogs, puppies, cats and kittens for adoption to its 30 Berry Hill Rd. headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 5 p.m.

Beyond lending her Homes By Mara Realty space for the day in support of North Shore Animal League America, company founder, owner and President Mara Navaretta will also present a $2,500 donation check to the organization during the event in support of its longstanding commitment to rescue, nurture, adopt and educate.

Navaretta herself is an animal lover who rescued two dogs of her own—one from the North Hempstead Animal Shelter and the other from Second Chance Rescue. The realtor is passionate about promoting the adoption of rescue animals and North Shore Animal League America’s mission.

“Since we used to rent our headquarters, it prohibited our ability to open up our space to support various causes; however, now that we own our property, we are in the position to open our space to support charities and organizations that are near and dear to our hearts like North Shore Animal League America,” she explained. “While I was growing up, North Shore Animal League America was always known as a reputable organization that took care of the animals it rescued and has remained true to its reputation. It is because of its integrity as a refuge for animal rescues and its no-kill commitment that I am delighted to provide my agency as its adoption venue for the day and to support this wonderful organization’s mission in helping to find responsible, loving homes for these lovable animals. We encourage everyone to come out and participate.”

North Shore Animal League America’s mobile units serve multiple purposes that include traveling across the country to rescue animals and holding adoption events like the one being held at Homes By Mara. North Shore Animal League America Associate Director of Offsite Programs Matthew Carroll said the organization’s mobile units are used for adoption events because its animals feel more comfortable within this setup while its intimate setting offers convenient opportunity for the community to visit with them, presenting a better chance of them being adopted. North Shore Animal League America is grateful for Homes By Mara’s support.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Homes By Mara Realty on this adoption event,” Carroll said. “It’s always special joining forces with another Long Island company.”

All who attend and decide to adopt will get to take home their furry new best friend that same day. The cost for adoption varies depending on breed and age.

Visit www.animalleague.org for more information regarding adoption costs at North Shore Animal League. Complimentary light fare and refreshments will be available for guests in attendance. For more information about this event, contact Homes By Mara Realty at 516-364-2500.