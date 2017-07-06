Emergency Blood Drive

EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE at St. Edward the Confessor

A blood drive will take place on Sunday, July 9, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset.

There will be a free pancake breakfast for every donor. Your donation will help to save up to THREE lives. Our community hospitals need your help.

Eligibility Criteria:

Bring DONOR CARD Or ID with signature or photo

Minimum weight 110 lbs.

Eat well (low fat) & drink fluids

No tattoos for past 12 months

Age 16 – 75 (16-year-olds must have parental permission. Age 76 and over need doctor’s note)

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact: Ed Schantz at syosed@aol.com.

For questions concerning medical eligibility call 800-688-0900 or visit www.nybc.org.