Emergency Blood Drive

EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE at St. Edward the Confessor
A blood drive will take place on Sunday, July 9, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset.
There will be a free pancake breakfast for every donor. Your donation will help to save up to THREE lives. Our community hospitals need your help.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bring DONOR CARD Or ID with signature or photo
- Minimum weight 110 lbs.
- Eat well (low fat) & drink fluids
- No tattoos for past 12 months
- Age 16 – 75 (16-year-olds must have parental permission. Age 76 and over need doctor’s note)
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact: Ed Schantz at syosed@aol.com.
For questions concerning medical eligibility call 800-688-0900 or visit www.nybc.org.