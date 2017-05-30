A Worldly Experience at South Woods International Expo

Students from South Woods Middle School in Syosset didn’t have to travel far to experience an international cultural tour, all happening in one place—the South Woods gym. This year’s South Woods PTSA Multicultural Expo capped off the school-wide Multicultural Week. After sampling delicious foods from Pakistan, Israel, Bangladesh, Ireland, Puerto Rico, Italy, Greece, Korea, China, Mexico, Philippines, India, Switzerland, Japan, Russia and Germany, the students were treated to various performances beautifully executed by fellow students such as: Filipino Tinikling, Hulusi Wind Instruments, Bollywood dance routines, Martial Arts, Japanese Soran Bushi, Chinese Yo-Yo, and Chuan Qi. This event could not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from PTSA co-chairs, Hanit Gluck, Mamta Panchal and Sarika Shah, the committee VP, Beverly Marmor and South Woods ESL teacher, Elizabeth Brozek.
Students performed Filipino Tinikling dance as staff and fellow students joyfully looked on
A good turn out for the Chinese table with a smorgasbord of delights
Parents were serving up traditional Israeli fare
Delicious sushi and so much more could be found at this taste of Japan
A beautiful display of cultural artifacts from Russia
With an overflowing plate, Superintendent, Dr. Rogers happily tried everything!
Teachers from Syosset High School filled the air with melodious bagpipe music

