Syosset’s Katie Igneri (7) and Kendall Halpern (21) reach for this loose ball after a faceoff as North Shore’s Alana Green (8) can only watch. The host Braves won this May 9 Conference I tilt 11-6 as Nicole Concannon and Taylyn Stadler netted three goals and one assist each, and Rebecca Korn and Nicole Rizzo each scored two goals. (Photo by Frank Rizzo)