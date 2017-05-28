Syosset Student Is ‘Outstanding’

Shoh Nomakuchi of the Syosset Central School District, who attends Nassau BOCES Iris Wolfson High School (IWHS), earned the George Farber Outstanding Student Award for 2017. He has demonstrated a variety of remarkable traits including talent, commitment, honesty, diligence, compassion and high moral standards. Shoh was honored during the tenth annual awards celebration at Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.

Nomakuchi is one of the most hard-working and determined students at Iris Wolfson. Though he faces a number of obstacles, he is tenacious in pursuing his goals and continuously strives for perfection.

He is devoted to his school and is engaged in numerous activities, from making announcements to volunteering in the school-wide recycling program. Working on behalf of Students Against Destructive Decisions, he was instrumental in bringing a guest speaker to IWHS to speak with students about the importance of positive decision-making. He advised the school on developing a peer-mentoring program to help those in need of support, and is currently running for student government.

Nomakuchi is passionate about his future and in determined to become an independent and productive member of society. He is a technological wiz, and recently designed and built his own computer from scratch. He continues to develop his considerable computer skills and plans to eventually pursue a career in technology.

“Shoh is one of the most conscientious students that I have had the pleasure to work with,” wrote his award nominator, school psychologist Rosemary Pietraniello. “He never gives up, and does not allow defeat or discouragement to dissuade him from achieving his goals. His good nature and positive attitude are contagious. Shoh is a truly likeable young man with a heart of gold.”

“Shoh always has a big smile and a high-five for everyone he meets,” said IWHS Principal Lisa Paolucci. “He welcomes new students and is always there to lend a hand. In spite in of the obstacles he faces, he perseveres. He is a phenomenal student and we are so proud of the work he puts in. He’s a true leader and an excellent example of what we want for our students.”

For the past ten years, outstanding students have been earning this award in memory of former Nassau BOCES Board President George Farber, whose passion for improving the lives of students was surpassed only by his love and care for them. Farber was the longest-serving board member in Nassau County, having served from 1971 to 2009.

“These students exemplify the very best of Nassau BOCES,” District Superintendent Dr. Robert Dillon said at the awards ceremony. “Each of them embodies the true spirit of George Farber. They have shown kindness to other students, exhibited an excellent work ethic and demonstrated outstanding commitment. They have eagerly shared their knowledge and made contributions to their communities. Their collective stories are an inspiration to us all.”

—Nassau BOCES