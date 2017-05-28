Garber Honored In Military Recognition Ceremony

Mangano recognized Sergeant Tess Pierce Garber of Jericho

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano honored Marine Sergeant Tess Pierce Garber of Jericho at Nassau County’s second Annual Women in the Military Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage. Garber enlisted in the military in 1943 and served as a teletype operator. Post-military, she worked for the Nassau County library system for 30 years.

“Today we bestow a special honor on Tess Pierce Garber, and all the women who served in the military during World War II,” said Mangano. “On behalf of a grateful County, thank you for all your selfless service and sacrifice. We would not enjoy the freedoms we do here, were it not for the members of our Armed Forces.”

Mangano honored 11 female veterans in total at this year’s ceremony, for which the theme was “Opening the Door”—honoring military women considered trailblazers for future females serving in the Armed Forces. The honorees were all between 92 and 97 years of age, representing the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Corp, and all having served between 1942-1946 during WWII. Each honoree was presented with a citation, an engraved star, a bouquet of flowers and a gift basket.

Sponsors of the event included: Semper4Veterans Inc; Nassau County United Veterans; The MHA-PFC Dwyer Peer Support program; and Marissa P. Giglio Consulting.

More than 350,000 women served in various capacities in the U.S. military during World War II, including working as military analysts, lab techs, clerks and radio operators. It is estimated that there are at least 1,500 female veterans in Nassau County, judging by the number of Long Island women that have sought treatment at the VA. However, the true number is probably far greater.

Last year, Mangano proclaimed the first week in May as “Women in the Military Week” in Nassau, and announced the forming of Women in the Military (W.I.T.M.) Inc. which is headquartered in the County. The group’s mission is to bring together women with unique shared military experience, for camaraderie, empowerment, advocacy and charity.

