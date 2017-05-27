LIHSA Now Offering Two Summer Academies

This summer, Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), Long Island’s top-ranked arts school, invites students to learn from the masters in a variety of disciplines. This year, LIHSA will offer two summer academies, providing young artists with even more hands-on learning experiences, under the guidance of professional artists who will help them to develop their skills.

Summer Music Intensive Academy (SMIA)—This all-new summer experience is being offered for the first time to serious high school musicians from across Long Island. Each student will receive specific, individualized instruction and mentoring from at least two master musicians in LIHSA’s cutting-edge facilities. SMIA students will develop their skills while gaining invaluable experience and adding significantly to their portfolios. Students can choose from any one of three advanced-level learning experiences:

In the String Quartet and Ensemble Intensive, students will hone and perfect their skills under the guidance of master musicians, working toward performance in an ensemble classical setting. Students taking Advanced Jazz Study for Vocal and Jazz Ensemble will explore various jazz formats and expand their repertoire while improving their performance skills. For Introduction to Composition, students will use their own, original compositions as a foundation for learning vital composing techniques, then arrange and record their compositions using professional software.

This comprehensive, five-day academy runs from August 21 to 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset. Candidates for the academy must be currently attending high school and are required to audition. Applications will open in March and auditions will be held in May. Call LIHSA at 516-622-5678 for more information.

Summer Arts Academy—Beginner- through advanced-level classes and workshops are conducted in a custom-designed, air-conditioned arts complex that boasts professional dance studios, state-of-the-art digital media and music/audio production labs, art studios, practice rooms and a fully-equipped professional theatre.

Daily courses are available in dance, music (instrumental, voice and digital), theatre (drama and musical theatre), film and visual arts. Students learn under recognized artists and experts in their chosen field, perform with ensembles, enjoy performances from guest artists, and take cultural field trips to museums and Broadway shows. The academy concludes with performances by all students in each arts discipline.

This four-week academy runs from July 5 to August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset. Candidates for the academy must be entering grades six through 12 in the fall of 2017 and must have a recommendation from their home school districts. Accepted students are placed in classes based on age and level of achievement. Interested students should ask their guidance counselors or principals for an application, call LIHSA at 516-622-5678, or apply online at www.nassauboces.org/saa by clicking on Quick Links, Summer Arts Academy, Application.

—Long Island High School for the Arts