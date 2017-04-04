Syosset Students Show Heart With Lifesaving Gift

Syosset High School’s Interact Club recently held its Sweet-Hearts Fair to raise money to provide lifesaving heart surgeries to children in need. The Sweet-Hearts Fair offered a dessert bar, games, a mural painting project, a photo booth and much more, all for a mere $5. All proceeds from the event were donated to the school’s charitable partner, Rotary International’s Gift of Life, which assists in the treatment of pediatric heart patients around the world.

Recent Syosset Interact campaigns include “Mission Heartbeat” and “7 in 7.” Two years ago, the club shattered its goal of raising $35,000 by raising over $65,000 for the organization. This year, the club sold Syosset spirit wear on True Blue Day in support of the cause, last year they sold dog tags.

Natasha, the latest child to benefit from Syosset Interact’s fundraising efforts, stole the show during a brief ceremony to kick off the Sweet-Hearts Fair. Skyping from Uganda, Natasha and her family thanked Interact, Gift of Life representatives and other students and school staff members in attendance. She was operated on in a hospital in Kampala, the country’s capital, just a day after the fair. Her procedure was made possible through this year’s True Blue event.