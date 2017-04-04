Syosset Seniors Named I-SWEEEP! Finalists

Congratulations to Syosset High School seniors Dahyun Park and Jordan Sanford, who have qualified as finalists for the International Sustainable World Engineering Energy Environment Project Olympiad (I-SWEEEP!) to be held in Houston, Texas in May.

Park and Sanford worked together to explore the use of microbial fuel cells for wastewater treatment. They worked in school and from home under the direction of Science Research Facilitator Veronica Ade. Both students were named semifinalists in this year’s Siemens Foundation Competition for Math, Science and Technology for this research project.

For the past 10 years, I-SWEEEP! has inspired students to develop projects to help preserve Earth’s resources and create a sustainable planet for everyone. Each year the competition brings together hundreds of the brightest STEM-focused students from approximately 70 countries in a fun and collaborative environment.