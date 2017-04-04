Jericho Middle Schoolers Take A Stand In History

The seventh- and eighth-grade Jericho Middle School students recently worked very hard on the National History Day research project. This year’s theme was “Taking a Stand in History,” which follows the guidelines of the National History Day competition.

National History Day is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes the teaching and learning of history in middle through a variety of programs for teachers and students. Established in 1974, the National History Day Contest encourages more than half a million middle and high school students to conduct original research on historical topics of interest. Winning students present their projects at the local and state levels. The top two projects from every category are then invited to the Kenneth E. Behring National History Day Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Students chose to complete a either research paper, a museum exhibit, a dramatic presentation in the Little Theatre, an interactive website in the computer labs or a documentary in the library and auditorium. Students were allowed to do the projects as an individual or in a group.

The final exhibits and dramatic presentations were presented to the class and school. The proud students were able to discuss in great detail how their event or topic affected other events and people in history. A number of students projects have been selected to move on to compete at Long Island History Day, held at Hofstra University, where they will compete against other local schools.