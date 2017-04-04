Berry Hill Students Read And Donate Books

Berry Hill Elementary School culminated a successful Parents as Reading Partners (PARP) week with a special donation. After reading a total of 29,923 minutes during the school’s week-long celebration of reading, students gathered for a special ceremony in which Principal Mary Kolkhorst and members of the PTA presented a representative of Reading Reflections with 2,487 gently used books.

Reading Reflections is an organization run by school-aged students and young adults that collects and sends books to millions of children around the world with limited access to reading materials due to less fortunate economic circumstances and other challenges. Eden, one of the student representatives from the organization, was on hand to accept Berry Hill’s donation and to thank the students and staff and remind them of the importance of their contribution. Special kudos to Kerri Deangelo’s class for collecting 640 books.

This year’s PARP theme at Berry Hill was “Go Bananas for Reading.” In addition to the donation and the tremendous amount of time spent reading at home and in school, students were treated to a visit from best-selling children’s author Michelle Knudsen.