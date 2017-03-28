Syosset Wrestler Is Four-Time NYS Champ

Congratulations to Syosset High School senior Vito Arujau who won his fourth New York State championship in wrestling, becoming only the second wrestler in Nassau County history and 10th in state history to achieve this accomplishment.

Arujau’s 174-match win streak is a Long Island record and his 216-1 career record ranks among the best of all time. His only loss came against another four-time state champion who holds the state consecutive match streak record. He holds a record five Nassau County titles and won a silver medal earlier this year at the Cadet World championships held in the country of Georgia. He also finished first in his weight class at the Super 32 national competition held in Greensboro, North Carolina last October and is currently ranked first in the country for the 138-pound weight class and fifth overall pound for pound by Flo Wrestling, a leading source of wrestling news and rankings. Later this month, Arujau will take to the mat in Pittsburgh as a member of Team USA in the prestigious Dapper Dan tournament.

“Vito is an intelligent, dedicated and personable young man. He is always quick on his feet, with sensible reactions in all the circumstances I’ve seen him in,” said Syosset head wrestling coach Mike Murtha of his three-year captain. “He realizes that success can only be obtained through hard work and approaching each task with a positive attitude. He is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete to coach.”

Academically, Arujau is also a high achiever with a 90 grade point average. He will attend Cornell University this fall and wrestle for their team.