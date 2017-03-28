Jericho Girls Varsity Basketball Team Finishes Successful Season

The Jericho girls varsity basketball team finished the season 13-8 this year, advancing to the playoffs. The girls lost in the second round of the playoffs to a strong Seaford team.

Season highlights include impressive wins again teams such as Valley Stream South, Great Neck North, Bellmore JFK and Lynbrook.

The team’s powerful roster consisted of Sami Brown Jess Busam, Caitlin Chestler, Jacqui DeLuca, Halle Fishman, Kristina Kallansrude, Lauren Klappert, Marlee Lehrhoff, Jordyn Malone, Mia Maola, Lauren Orr, Lucy Peters, Rebecca Silverman, Raya Skopicki and Jade Stoler.