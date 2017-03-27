Pregnant Island Hits Long Island

Whether pregnant, trying to conceive or a new parent living on Long Island, there is an event on the horizon presenting an opportunity to meet and learn from others in similar situations. Pregnant Island, an annual event, now in its fourth consecutive year, is set to take place at the Woodbury Jewish Center on Sunday, May 21.

“It takes a village to raise kid,” said Eleana Kaidanian, a mother of two and founder of Pregnant Island Health and Wellness Events. “Moms want to do as much as they can on their own and are often afraid to ask for help. It’s a big step taking on motherhood, and a woman shouldn’t feel like they’re the only one going through it. Why not normalize the process and make it an enjoyable experience?”

Pregnant Island can be best described as a networking experience and informative workshop, in which new and/or expecting mothers can learn from professional speakers who specialize in pre and postnatal care. Each year, women from across Long Island have attended and enjoyed sharing tips with one another, while gaining valuable insight from experts in their respective fields.

Some speakers scheduled to make an appearance include Priya Nembhard, cofounder of Moms Pump Here, an app that locates available nearby spots suitable for breastfeeding and breastpumping; Dr. Lauren Macaluso, a pediatrician and lactation consultant; Rebecca Kammerer, a pediatric sleep coach; and Nicole Casimir, a Lamaze childbirth educator.

Nobody will leave the event empty handed, as everyone who attends will receive a swag bag complete courtesy of GuGu Guru, an online registry shop for baby products. There will also be plenty of valuable raffle prizes, including a baby photoshoot at Award Studio 10, a Boba baby carrier, a gift certificate to Prism Spa in Roslyn, a Bumble Connection “All in One Royal Ruby” diaper bag and more.

Each year, the event grows in attendance, with new and exciting speakers, gifts and prizes for participants to look forward to. When Kaidanian, a registered dietitian and certified dietitian nutritionist, conceived the idea to host such an event, she never expected that it would receive the amount of support and appreciation that it has over the past four years.

“I was asked to speak at similar event in New York City targeting pregnant women and new moms, and at the time I was working at maternity clinic providing nutrition counseling,” said Kaidanian, a Rosyln Heights resident. “When I went to the event I thought to myself that this is something that would do great in my own community. I decided then to bring something like that to my hometown and go from there.”

As Kaidanian began rounding up potential speakers and motherhood-related vendors and sponsors, her inclination proved right, culminating in the first ever Pregnant Island Local Health and Wellness event in 2013. The event changes locations every year, having been previously held in venues in Great Neck, Plainview and Manhasset.

This year, Pregnant Island is set to be held in the Woodbury Jewish Center, located at 200 South Woods Rd. in Woodbury, on Sunday, May, 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, if purchased before Monday, May 1, or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets or learn more about the upcoming event, visit www.linutritionist.com/media–1.html.