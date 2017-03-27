Homes By Mara Making Waves

Susana Sawhney of Jericho is the newest licensed salesperson to join Homes By Mara Realty of Syosset. Just before coming to Homes By Mara, Sawhney was a student at Hofstra University attending a real estate sales course while in between working as an assistant at the private New York-based commercial real estate business, 27 Cliff Street Realty, in Manhattan.

“After assisting in commercial real estate, I decided I wanted to begin working in residential,” explained Sawhney, “I interviewed with many residential real estate agencies, however it was my meeting with Homes By Mara Realty President Mara Navaretta that led me to realize that Homes By Mara was the perfect fit.”

Sawhney’s prior work experience includes working in fashion as a sales representative at Chico’s FAS in Woodbury. She was also a graphic artist at Alpina Color Graphics, Inc., Alpina Copyword, Inc., and MTM Printing. Additionally, she was a marketing strategies assistant at Motor-Motion Inc. in Little Neck.

Sawhney, who has a Bachelor of Advertisement from Universidad Catolica de Manizales in Colombia, grew up in Colombia before coming to the United States in 1992 to learn English, at which time she lived in Commack. She eventually got married and moved to Queens before settling her roots in Jericho, where has resided for the last 16 years.

“Susana brings so many wonderful professional qualities to the table that make her a wonderful asset for Homes By Mara’s operations and clientele,” said Navaretta. “She has a true perspective on customer service along with the ability to speak both Spanish and English, which further supports our agency’s mission in meeting the real estate needs of the many nationalities that make up Long Island’s wonderful diverse community.”

Homes By Mara, located at 30 Berryhill Rd. in Syosset, is a boutique real estate agency spearheaded by licensed broker and real estate veteran Mara Navaretta. Featuring a team of highly skilled and trained agents, Homes By Mara specializes in servicing North Shore’s residential market on both the selling and buying sectors.

Homes By Mara prides itself on performing community outreach projects, including one done recently in conjunction with the Ashley Wade Foundation and Winthrop University Hospital.

Navaretta was joined by 14 of her agents to help lift the spirits of children suffering chronic illness at Winthrop University Hospital. After collecting approximately $500 over the last few months to support the Ashley Wade Foundation, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of children with severe illness at Long Island hospitals, Navaretta and her agents used the funds they collected to purchase various items that included socks, pajamas, Chapstick, Play-Doh kits, pencils and crayons.

Navaretta and her agents placed each of the items they purchased into goody bags with personalized handwritten notes that were distributed by Wade and Homes By Mara Agent Janet Vogt to children at Winthrop University Hospital’s Pediatric Wing, where the children were treated to a pizza party.

—Homes By Mara Realty